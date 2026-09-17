BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and long‑arm jurisdiction, Chinese FM says in response to US’ Russia sanctions bill
By Global Times Published: Sep 17, 2026 04:15 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and long‑arm jurisdiction that lack a basis in international law and have not been authorized by the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press conference on Thursday in response to a question regarding a bill passed by the US Congress that grants US President new power to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil products. 

Guo stated that China has always carried out normal economic and trade cooperation with countries around the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Such cooperation neither targets any third party nor is subject to interference or coercion from any third party.
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