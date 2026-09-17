Xiangyang ancient town at night in China's Hubei

People visit Xiangyang ancient town at night in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. In recent years, Xiangyang in central China's Hubei Province has been promoting tourism through light shows, evening cruises, live performances and night markets. The city has also integrated its historical and cultural heritage into tourism, offering visitors a richer experience that blends local history with vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People visit Xiangyang ancient town at night in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. In recent years, Xiangyang in central China's Hubei Province has been promoting tourism through light shows, evening cruises, live performances and night markets. The city has also integrated its historical and cultural heritage into tourism, offering visitors a richer experience that blends local history with vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People visit Xiangyang ancient town at night in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. In recent years, Xiangyang in central China's Hubei Province has been promoting tourism through light shows, evening cruises, live performances and night markets. The city has also integrated its historical and cultural heritage into tourism, offering visitors a richer experience that blends local history with vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People visit Xiangyang ancient town at night in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. In recent years, Xiangyang in central China's Hubei Province has been promoting tourism through light shows, evening cruises, live performances and night markets. The city has also integrated its historical and cultural heritage into tourism, offering visitors a richer experience that blends local history with vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)