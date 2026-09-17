23rd China-ASEAN Expo opens in China's Nanning

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Themed on "CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Life," the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a view of the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Themed on "CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Life," the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a view of the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Themed on "CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Life," the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a view of the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Themed on "CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Life," the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)