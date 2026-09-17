Lotus root industry boosts local economy in Honghu City, China's Hubei

Lotus seeds are pictured at a lotus root innovation base in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Honghu lotus root is a signature product of Hubei Province. In 2025, the lotus root cultivation area in Honghu City reached 225,000 mu (15,000 hectares), with a total output of 320,000 tonnes.

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows a bouquet made with lotus pods, lotus roots and lotus flowers at a lotus root innovation base in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province. Honghu lotus root is a signature product of Hubei Province. In 2025, the lotus root cultivation area in Honghu City reached 225,000 mu (15,000 hectares), with a total output of 320,000 tonnes.

People harvest lotus roots at a lotus root innovation base in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Honghu lotus root is a signature product of Hubei Province. In 2025, the lotus root cultivation area in Honghu City reached 225,000 mu (15,000 hectares), with a total output of 320,000 tonnes.

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows an experimental field at a lotus root innovation base in Honghu City, central China's Hubei Province. Honghu lotus root is a signature product of Hubei Province. In 2025, the lotus root cultivation area in Honghu City reached 225,000 mu (15,000 hectares), with a total output of 320,000 tonnes.