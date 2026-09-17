Mexico holds Independence Day military parade

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (C) attends an Independence Day military parade at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 2026. The parade was held here on Wednesday to mark the 216th anniversary of Mexico's independence. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Soldiers participate in an Independence Day military parade at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 2026. The parade was held here on Wednesday to mark the 216th anniversary of Mexico's independence. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Soldiers participate in an Independence Day military parade at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 2026. The parade was held here on Wednesday to mark the 216th anniversary of Mexico's independence. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

People watch an Independence Day military parade in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 2026. The parade was held here on Wednesday to mark the 216th anniversary of Mexico's independence. (Xinhua/Fang Sixian)