Asian Games women's football group G: China vs. Uzbekistan

Li Qingtong (3rd R) of China heads for the ball with Maftuna Jonimqulova of Uzbekistan during the group G match of Women's Football between China and Uzbekistan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Gifu, Japan, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zhang Linyan (C) of China celebrates scoring during the group G match of Women's Football between China and Uzbekistan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Gifu, Japan, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Wang Yanwen (Front) of China vies for the ball during the group G match of Women's Football between China and Uzbekistan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Gifu, Japan, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zhang Linyan (C) of China scores during the group G match of Women's Football between China and Uzbekistan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Gifu, Japan, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)