Delegations for 48th WorldSkills Competition arrive in Shanghai

Members of German delegation for the 48th WorldSkills Competition are pictured upon their arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 17, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of German delegation for the 48th WorldSkills Competition are pictured upon their arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 17, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Photo: Xinhua)

A member of Iranian delegation for the 48th WorldSkills Competition (L) shows a doll panda he has just bought upon his arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 17, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Photo: Xinhua)

A volunteer helps a member of Iranian delegation for the 48th WorldSkills Competition attach a bag tag upon his arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 17, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Photo: Xinhua)