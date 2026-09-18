9th China Robotop Summit kicks off in Hangzhou

A robot is seen during the 9th China Robotop Summit in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2026. This summit kicked off at Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City here on Thursday. Themed "Smart Connectivity for a New Ecosystem, Empowering All Scenarios: The Intelligent and Qualitative Transformation in the 'Robot+' Era," the event served as a premier platform for academic exchange, industrial matchmaking, and exhibition within the robotics sector. (Photo: Xinhua)

Robots play musical instruments during the 9th China Robotop Summit in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2026. This summit kicked off at Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City here on Thursday. Themed "Smart Connectivity for a New Ecosystem, Empowering All Scenarios: The Intelligent and Qualitative Transformation in the 'Robot+' Era," the event served as a premier platform for academic exchange, industrial matchmaking, and exhibition within the robotics sector. (Photo: Xinhua)

Robots are seen during the 9th China Robotop Summit in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2026. This summit kicked off at Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City here on Thursday. Themed "Smart Connectivity for a New Ecosystem, Empowering All Scenarios: The Intelligent and Qualitative Transformation in the 'Robot+' Era," the event served as a premier platform for academic exchange, industrial matchmaking, and exhibition within the robotics sector. (Photo: Xinhua)

Robots are seen during the 9th China Robotop Summit in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2026. This summit kicked off at Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City here on Thursday. Themed "Smart Connectivity for a New Ecosystem, Empowering All Scenarios: The Intelligent and Qualitative Transformation in the 'Robot+' Era," the event served as a premier platform for academic exchange, industrial matchmaking, and exhibition within the robotics sector. (Photo: Xinhua)