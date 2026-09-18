3rd Shining Shanghai festival kicks off

People enjoy a light show during the 3rd Shining Shanghai festival in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 17, 2026. The opening ceremony of the festival was held here on Thursday. The festival with one main venue and 16 sub-venues features 158 theme activities of shining feast. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a scene during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Shining Shanghai festival in Shanghai, east China. The opening ceremony of the festival was held here on Thursday. The festival with one main venue and 16 sub-venues features 158 theme activities of shining feast. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy a light show during the 3rd Shining Shanghai festival in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 17, 2026. The opening ceremony of the festival was held here on Thursday. The festival with one main venue and 16 sub-venues features 158 theme activities of shining feast. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a scene during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Shining Shanghai festival in Shanghai, east China. The opening ceremony of the festival was held here on Thursday. The festival with one main venue and 16 sub-venues features 158 theme activities of shining feast. (Photo: Xinhua)