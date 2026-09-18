Long March memorial sites in China's Hunan

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows a Long March battlefield in Xiaozhoutang Village, Daoxian County of central China's Hunan Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 3, 2026 shows a Long March-themed memorial hall in Sangzhi, central China's Hunan Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows a Long March-themed memorial hall in Rucheng County, central China's Hunan Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows a memorial hall for a Red Army martyr and a monument to revolutionary martyrs in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: Xinhua)