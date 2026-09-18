Chinese naval hospital ship provides medical services in Mauritania

Medical staff members take care of a newborn on the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark, docked at the Friendship Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Sept. 16, 2026. A pregnant Mauritanian woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy with the help of Chinese medical staff aboard the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark on Wednesday. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark arrived in Mauritania on Tuesday for a seven-day friendly visit, during which it would provide medical services. (Photo: Xinhua)

Medical staff members take care of a newborn on the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark, docked at the Friendship Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Sept. 16, 2026. A pregnant Mauritanian woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy with the help of Chinese medical staff aboard the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A newborn is pictured on the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark, docked at the Friendship Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Sept. 16, 2026. A pregnant Mauritanian woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy with the help of Chinese medical staff aboard the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A newborn is pictured on the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark, docked at the Friendship Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Sept. 16, 2026. A pregnant Mauritanian woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy with the help of Chinese medical staff aboard the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)