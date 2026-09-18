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Embodied intelligence brain conference held in Shanghai, with industry experts advancing key technologies, industry standards and commercial applications
By Lu Ting Published: Sep 18, 2026 06:11 PM
Photo: Lu Ting/GT

Photo: Lu Ting/GT


The 2026 Embodied AI and Humanoid Robotics Brain & Cerebellum Technology Conference, the industry’s first high-level summit focused on “embodied intelligence brains,” was held in Shanghai on Friday. Themed “AI-driven human-machine symbiosis and toward a new era of embodied intelligence,” the summit brings together AI experts, humanoid robot makers, component suppliers, embodied intelligence developers and investors to advance key technologies, industry standards and commercial applications, helping embodied intelligence evolve from mechanical hardware toward integrated intelligent systems. 

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