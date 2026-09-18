Hair products industry boosts local development in Juancheng, China's Shandong

A staff member works on a hair product at Juancheng Xinda Hair Product Co., Ltd. in Juancheng County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2026. In recent years, Juancheng County has taken multiple measures to promote the high-quality development of its hair products industry, establishing a complete industrial chain that integrates raw material procurement, product processing, and export trade. Hair products from Juancheng are exported to North America, Europe, Africa, and other regions. The hair products industry has become a leading sector driving local industrial growth and increasing residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Staff members work on hair products at Juancheng Changshunfa Hair Product Co., Ltd. in Juancheng County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2026. In recent years, Juancheng County has taken multiple measures to promote the high-quality development of its hair products industry, establishing a complete industrial chain that integrates raw material procurement, product processing, and export trade. Hair products from Juancheng are exported to North America, Europe, Africa, and other regions. The hair products industry has become a leading sector driving local industrial growth and increasing residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A staff member checks hair product samples at Juancheng Changshunfa Hair Product Co., Ltd. in Juancheng County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2026. In recent years, Juancheng County has taken multiple measures to promote the high-quality development of its hair products industry, establishing a complete industrial chain that integrates raw material procurement, product processing, and export trade. Hair products from Juancheng are exported to North America, Europe, Africa, and other regions. The hair products industry has become a leading sector driving local industrial growth and increasing residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Staff members work on hair products at Juancheng Changshunfa Hair Product Co., Ltd. in Juancheng County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2026. In recent years, Juancheng County has taken multiple measures to promote the high-quality development of its hair products industry, establishing a complete industrial chain that integrates raw material procurement, product processing, and export trade. Hair products from Juancheng are exported to North America, Europe, Africa, and other regions. The hair products industry has become a leading sector driving local industrial growth and increasing residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)