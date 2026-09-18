State Grid Luoshan County Power Supply Company: Promoting safe electricity use during autumn harvest





On September 15, State Grid Luoshan County Power Supply Company continued to promote the special action of safety publicity for agricultural machinery operations during the autumn harvest, accurately preventing the risk of damage to power facilities caused by agricultural machinery, and ensuring the safe and stable operation of the power grid and the orderly progress of agricultural production during the autumn harvest period.As a major agricultural production area in southern Henan, Luoshan has extensive rice and grain cultivation. September is the critical window period for the autumn harvest, as the county's farmland has gradually entered the stage of centralized harvesting. The autumn harvest operation has a tight schedule, strong mobility of agricultural machinery, and scattered operation points.Various types of harvesters, rotary tillers, and other agricultural machinery shuttle through the fields, and the machinery frequently moves between plots and towns. Meanwhile, some agricultural machinery operators lack knowledge of electrical safety operations and have insufficient awareness of the safe distance required when operating under power lines. There are safety risks of striking or damaging power facilities during field machinery operations, as well as serious personal safety hazards. At this time, a large number of agricultural machinery operators are working in the fields, creating a favorable opportunity for the popularization of electricity safety knowledge and door-to-door visits and publicity.In response to the characteristics of safe electricity use during the autumn harvest period, the State Grid Luoshan County Power Supply Company has focused on agricultural activities in five townships, including Zhugan, Gaodian, and Youdian. More than 100 staff members were mobilized to go deep into the fields, agricultural machinery operation areas, and centralized vehicle parking points to carry out comprehensive and face-to-face safety education campaign.The company distributed more than 1,500 safety promotional materials to agricultural machinery operators and farmers to popularize the relevant norms of power facility protection based on practical scenarios in farmland. It focused on explaining the safety precautions for high-frequency scenarios such as agricultural machinery harvesting, field U-turns, and cross-regional transfers, clarified the prohibited operation areas and safety distance standards around power facilities, warned of the risks of equipment damage, power outages, and personal injuries caused by illegal operations, and improved the safety awareness and standardized operation level of field workers.Next, the company will closely follow the rhythm of autumn harvest production, promote rural power safety popularization on a regular basis, increase the inspection of rural transmission and distribution line channels, continuously identify and address safety hazards involving external damage to power facilities, and provide solid and reliable power support for Luoshan's grain harvest and stable agricultural production.(Reporters: Shen Leru, Zheng Liang)