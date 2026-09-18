Autumn scenery of Arxan National Forest Park in China's Inner Mongolia

People enjoy their leisure time at the Arxan National Forest Park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows tourists enjoying drifting at a scenic area in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A sika deer is pictured at the Arxan National Forest Park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists ride horses at the Arxan National Forest Park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)