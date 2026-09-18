In pics: morning view at Jinshanling section of Great Wall

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a morning view at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a morning view at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows a morning view at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)