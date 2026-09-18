China's Jingdezhen revitalizes ceramics industry through digitalization, smart manufacturing

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows ceramic products made by an intelligent workshop in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. Jingdezhen, known worldwide as China's "porcelain capital," is revitalizing its centuries-old ceramics industry through digitalization and smart manufacturing. Once reliant on 72 intricate steps and skilled craftsmanship, porcelain production process at the intelligent workshop is now increasingly automated with smart production lines, AGV robots and intelligent kilns, resulting in higher efficiency and precision. Production steps here have been slashed by one-third, labor efficiency has risen by 40 percent, and the deformation rate in finished products has dropped from 6 percent to 0.8 percent. A fully automated glazing line at the workshop is now capable of processing up to 1,500 pieces an hour. Porcelain products made here are exported to markets including Britain, Russia and Malaysia. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows an electric kiln at an intelligent workshop in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. Jingdezhen, known worldwide as China's "porcelain capital," is revitalizing its centuries-old ceramics industry through digitalization and smart manufacturing. Once reliant on 72 intricate steps and skilled craftsmanship, porcelain production process at the intelligent workshop is now increasingly automated with smart production lines, AGV robots and intelligent kilns, resulting in higher efficiency and precision. Production steps here have been slashed by one-third, labor efficiency has risen by 40 percent, and the deformation rate in finished products has dropped from 6 percent to 0.8 percent. A fully automated glazing line at the workshop is now capable of processing up to 1,500 pieces an hour. Porcelain products made here are exported to markets including Britain, Russia and Malaysia. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows an electric kiln at an intelligent workshop in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. Jingdezhen, known worldwide as China's "porcelain capital," is revitalizing its centuries-old ceramics industry through digitalization and smart manufacturing. Once reliant on 72 intricate steps and skilled craftsmanship, porcelain production process at the intelligent workshop is now increasingly automated with smart production lines, AGV robots and intelligent kilns, resulting in higher efficiency and precision. Production steps here have been slashed by one-third, labor efficiency has risen by 40 percent, and the deformation rate in finished products has dropped from 6 percent to 0.8 percent. A fully automated glazing line at the workshop is now capable of processing up to 1,500 pieces an hour. Porcelain products made here are exported to markets including Britain, Russia and Malaysia. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows an automated glazing line at an intelligent workshop in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. Jingdezhen, known worldwide as China's "porcelain capital," is revitalizing its centuries-old ceramics industry through digitalization and smart manufacturing. Once reliant on 72 intricate steps and skilled craftsmanship, porcelain production process at the intelligent workshop is now increasingly automated with smart production lines, AGV robots and intelligent kilns, resulting in higher efficiency and precision. Production steps here have been slashed by one-third, labor efficiency has risen by 40 percent, and the deformation rate in finished products has dropped from 6 percent to 0.8 percent. A fully automated glazing line at the workshop is now capable of processing up to 1,500 pieces an hour. Porcelain products made here are exported to markets including Britain, Russia and Malaysia. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)