Trainees from ASEAN countries receive railway training in China's Guangxi

Trainees from Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project pose for photos at the outdoor railway comprehensive training base of Liuzhou Railway Vocational Technical College in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Trainees from Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project learn practical railway operation under the guidance of a Chinese teacher (2nd L) at the outdoor railway comprehensive training base of Liuzhou Railway Vocational Technical College in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 15, 2026. Since their operation, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia and the China-Laos Railway have played an indispensable role in regional connectivity and mobility under the Belt and Road Initiative. Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link carries high expectations for regional connectivity and integration. This milestone infrastructure project will link key cities and hubs, intertwining with existing railway networks along the corridor. ASEAN countries are seeing a growing demand for professionals proficient in high-speed rail and supporting industries. Leveraging its solid expertise in railway education and Guangxi's unique geographical advantages, Liuzhou Railway Vocational Technical College has forged in-depth cooperative ties with ASEAN countries and established a China-ASEAN rail talent training base. Aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative and Guangxi's marine development strategy, the base cultivates skilled railway professionals and facilitates the global application of China's advanced high-speed rail technologies. Beyond professional technical training, the college also provides international students from ASEAN countries with Chinese language and traditional culture courses, enabling them to gain in-depth insights into Chinese culture. Over the past five years, the college has trained more than 1,200 ASEAN students. (Xinhua/Sun Huanjie)

Trainees from Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project have a high-speed railway lesson at Liuzhou Railway Vocational Technical College in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)