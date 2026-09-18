6 killed, 17 injured in S. Philippines school shooting

Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross are pictured at the site of a school shooting at a high school in the municipality of Banga, South Cotabato Province, the Philippines, Sept. 18, 2026. At least six people were killed and 17 others injured in a school shooting in southern Philippines on Friday, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). (Philippine Red Cross/Handout via Xinhua)

Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross are pictured at the site of a school shooting at a high school in the municipality of Banga, South Cotabato Province, the Philippines, Sept. 18, 2026. At least six people were killed and 17 others injured in a school shooting in southern Philippines on Friday, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). (Philippine Red Cross/Handout via Xinhua)

At least six people were killed and 17 others injured in a school shooting in southern Philippines on Friday, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).According to initial investigation, the incident happened around 1 p.m. at a high school in the municipality of Banga, South Cotabato Province.The DSWD said that its social workers are on the ground to provide psychological aid and support.All classes in the municipality were immediately suspended at all levels, according to the local disaster risk reduction and management office.The Department of Education expressed deep concern over the incident.