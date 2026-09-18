6 killed, 17 injured in S. Philippines school shooting

Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross are pictured at the site of a school shooting at a high school in the municipality of Banga, South Cotabato Province, the Philippines, Sept. 18, 2026. At least six people were killed and 17 others injured in a school shooting in southern Philippines on Friday, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). (Philippine Red Cross/Handout via Xinhua)
Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross are pictured at the site of a school shooting at a high school in the municipality of Banga, South Cotabato Province, the Philippines, Sept. 18, 2026. At least six people were killed and 17 others injured in a school shooting in southern Philippines on Friday, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). (Philippine Red Cross/Handout via Xinhua)