Paddy rice enters harvest season in county of China's Guizhou

A drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of terraced fields at Zhongtang Village of Changshun County, Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A total of 118,500 mu (about 7,900 hectares) of paddy rice in the county has entered the harvest season. Farmers here are working hard to make the most of the fine weather over the recent days. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A farmer harvests paddy rice in a field at Zhongtang Village of Changshun County, Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 18, 2026. A total of 118,500 mu (about 7,900 hectares) of paddy rice in the county has entered the harvest season. Farmers here are working hard to make the most of the fine weather over the recent days. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Farmers thresh newly harvested paddy rice in a field at Zhongtang Village of Changshun County, Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 18, 2026. A total of 118,500 mu (about 7,900 hectares) of paddy rice in the county has entered the harvest season. Farmers here are working hard to make the most of the fine weather over the recent days. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A drone photo shows farmers harvesting paddy rice in a field at Zhongtang Village of Changshun County, Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 18, 2026. A total of 118,500 mu (about 7,900 hectares) of paddy rice in the county has entered the harvest season. Farmers here are working hard to make the most of the fine weather over the recent days. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)