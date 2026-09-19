11th China International Food & Catering Expo kicks off in Changsha

A staff member (1st R) introduces a multi-functional slicer to visitors during the 11th China International Food & Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 18, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, attracting over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions. With a total exhibition area of nearly 70,000 square meters, the expo features over 7,000 exhibits in categories including food ingredients, wines, ceramic ware, hotel facilities, and cold-chain logistics. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A visitor (R) learns about a food moisturizing device during the 11th China International Food & Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 18, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, attracting over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions. With a total exhibition area of nearly 70,000 square meters, the expo features over 7,000 exhibits in categories including food ingredients, wines, ceramic ware, hotel facilities, and cold-chain logistics. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A staff member promotes a cooking blender via livestreaming during the 11th China International Food & Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 18, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, attracting over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions. With a total exhibition area of nearly 70,000 square meters, the expo features over 7,000 exhibits in categories including food ingredients, wines, ceramic ware, hotel facilities, and cold-chain logistics. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A staff member (1st L) makes snacks for visitors during the 11th China International Food & Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 18, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, attracting over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions. With a total exhibition area of nearly 70,000 square meters, the expo features over 7,000 exhibits in categories including food ingredients, wines, ceramic ware, hotel facilities, and cold-chain logistics. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)