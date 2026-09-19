Germplasm resource collection and preservation underway in China's Heilongjiang

Sun Minghao, a member of a germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, inspects corn plants at a national modern agricultural demonstration zone of Heilongjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, has entered the autumn harvest season. A germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, led by the National Frigid Zone Crop and Soybean Germplasm Resources Mid-term Bank (Harbin), is conducting germplasm collection and research across black soil fields and in laboratories. Since 2024, the team has collected more than 5,400 crop germplasm resource samples, providing solid scientific and technological support for the high-quality development of Heilongjiang's seed industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sun Minghao, a member of a germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, inspects corn plants at a national modern agricultural demonstration zone of Heilongjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, has entered the autumn harvest season. A germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, led by the National Frigid Zone Crop and Soybean Germplasm Resources Mid-term Bank (Harbin), is conducting germplasm collection and research across black soil fields and in laboratories. Since 2024, the team has collected more than 5,400 crop germplasm resource samples, providing solid scientific and technological support for the high-quality development of Heilongjiang's seed industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Li Jikai, leader of a germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, inspects newly-collected soybean germplasm resources at National Frigid Zone Crop and Soybean Germplasm Resources Mid-term Bank (Harbin) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2026. Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, has entered the autumn harvest season. A germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, led by the National Frigid Zone Crop and Soybean Germplasm Resources Mid-term Bank (Harbin), is conducting germplasm collection and research across black soil fields and in laboratories. Since 2024, the team has collected more than 5,400 crop germplasm resource samples, providing solid scientific and technological support for the high-quality development of Heilongjiang's seed industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Li Jikai (2nd L), leader of a germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, explains the differences in soybean germplasm to students at National Frigid Zone Crop and Soybean Germplasm Resources Mid-term Bank (Harbin) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2026. Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, has entered the autumn harvest season. A germplasm resource collection and preservation project team, led by the National Frigid Zone Crop and Soybean Germplasm Resources Mid-term Bank (Harbin), is conducting germplasm collection and research across black soil fields and in laboratories. Since 2024, the team has collected more than 5,400 crop germplasm resource samples, providing solid scientific and technological support for the high-quality development of Heilongjiang's seed industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)