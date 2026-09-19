China plays important role in driving regional, world economic development: Thai PM

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addresses a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand to celebrate the upcoming 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 17, 2026. Anutin said on Thursday that China's development has not only created opportunities and improved the well-being for the Chinese people, but also played an important role in driving economic growth and development in the region and the world. He made the remarks at the reception. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that China's development has not only created opportunities and improved the well-being for the Chinese people, but also played an important role in driving economic growth and development in the region and the world.He made the remarks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Anutin said that through the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Thailand and China should strengthen their efforts to create new opportunities and address shared challenges at both regional and global levels, adding that Thailand and China must move forward together toward the shared goal of building a Thailand-China community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability."As the National Day of the People's Republic of China approaches, the Thai people convey sincere and good wishes to the Chinese people. We wish everyone good health and happiness," Anutin told Xinhua after his speech.Wu Zhiwu, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, said in a speech: "The saying 'China and Thailand are as close as one family' embodies the profound and dearly cherished affection between the peoples of our two countries. China has been and will always be a trustworthy and reliable comprehensive strategic cooperative partner for Thailand.""Let us join hands to implement the important consensus between our leaders, further deepen exchanges and cooperation, actively advance the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future, and jointly usher in an even brighter future of China-Thailand relations," he said.