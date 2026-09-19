16 killed in twin suicide attack in NW Pakistan

This photo taken with mobile phone shows a blast site at Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sept. 18, 2026. At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said.The incident happened in Kohat district, where one of the bombers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a mosque adjacent to the gate of the compound before detonating it, Inspector General of Police of the province Zulfiqar Hameed told the media.Another bomber blew himself up near a building housing offices of the special branch of police, he added.Following the blasts, seven armed militants infiltrated the Police Lines premises, where police and the Counter Terrorism Department launched an operation against them, according to a statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.The police engaged the militants in an exchange of fire, during which six militants were killed, while the clearance operation has entered its final stages, it added.Bilal Faizi, spokesperson of the state-owned rescue organization Rescue 1122 in the province, told Xinhua that the dead included 11 civilians and five policemen.He added that some of the injured people, including policemen and civilians, had been shifted to a nearby hospital, where several of them were in critical condition.The country's prime minister and president condemned the blast and expressed grief over the casualties.Authorities were urged to expedite rescue operations and provide all possible facilities to those affected.

This photo taken with mobile phone shows a blast site at Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sept. 18, 2026. At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

This photo taken with mobile phone shows rescuers transferring injured people to the hospital at Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sept. 18, 2026. At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said. (Str/Xinhua)