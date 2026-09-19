16 killed in twin suicide attack in NW Pakistan

This photo taken with mobile phone shows a blast site at Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sept. 18, 2026. At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said. (Str/Xinhua)At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said.
This photo taken with mobile phone shows a blast site at Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sept. 18, 2026. At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said. (Str/Xinhua)
This photo taken with mobile phone shows rescuers transferring injured people to the hospital at Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sept. 18, 2026. At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a twin suicide attack inside a residential compound of police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescue officials said. (Str/Xinhua)