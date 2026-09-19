Slovakia records 3rd-warmest summer since 1931

People cool off under a misting system in Bratislava, Slovak, Aug. 11, 2026. This summer was the third-warmest recorded in Slovakia since 1931, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMU) said on Friday.(Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This summer was the third-warmest recorded in Slovakia since 1931, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMU) said on Friday.According to SHMU, June was the fourth-warmest on record for that month, while August was the second-warmest.The village of Muzla in the Nitra region recorded the highest number of summer days, at 87. The town of Hurbanovo, also in the Nitra region, recorded 56 tropical days, when the temperature reached at least 30 degrees Celsius. SHMU also recorded the country's longest heatwave this summer, lasting 22 days.SHMU climatologist Peter Kajaba said the institute had never previously recorded such a long consecutive run of tropical days, noting that temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius were recorded in Slovakia this summer.The institute also assessed the country's precipitation and drought conditions. Drought reached its peak during the second 10-day period in August, with the soil moisture deficit in the Orava region reaching 100 millimeters.Severe to extreme drought affected areas covering about 90 percent of Slovakia, according to the institute. The drought was more severe than that recorded in 2022, affecting both agriculture and forestry.