PHOTO / CHINA
In pics: cultural performances at 23rd China-ASEAN Expo
By Xinhua Published: Sep 19, 2026 07:41 AM
Actors from Laos pose for photos with exhibitors during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Actors from Laos pose for photos with exhibitors during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)


A man from Timor-Leste performs during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A man from Timor-Leste performs during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)



Actors from Vietnam perform during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Actors from Vietnam perform during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)