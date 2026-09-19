In pics: cultural performances at 23rd China-ASEAN Expo

Actors from Laos pose for photos with exhibitors during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A man from Timor-Leste performs during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Actors from Vietnam perform during the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Various cultural performances have become highlights of the ongoing 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)