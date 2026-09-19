Trump claims deal with Denmark, Greenland giving US control over security in Greenland

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2026 shows the scenery near Nuuk, Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland giving the United States "permanent control" over security and other needs in Greenland."At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social."We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many," he said.The U.S. president described the deal as an "Infinite Life" agreement with no expiration date and said it would come at no cost to the United States.The full text of the agreement was not immediately released.The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the agreement is expected to be signed during the upcoming UN General Assembly and requires necessary national parliamentary procedures.Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.Trump's earlier statements about acquiring the territory met with strong opposition from Denmark, Greenland and several European countries.