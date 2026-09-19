Vietnamese student pursues TCM dream in S China's Guangxi

Thai Thi Hai Yen attends a lecture at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. Vietnamese scholar Thai Thi Hai Yen, 33, enrolled at Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine (GUCM) in September 2025 to pursue her doctoral degree in traditional Chinese internal medicine under the supervision of Professor Chen Guozhong from the university's First Affiliated Hospital. After one year of intensive Chinese language training, she officially commenced her professional traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) studies this September. Yen's pursuit in TCM began long before her arrival in China. She obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in TCM from Vietnam University of Traditional Medicine before she was employed by Da Nang Rehabilitation Hospital. She is now studying diligently to refine her clinical expertise in China. "After earning my PhD, I plan to return to Da Nang Rehabilitation Hospital and integrate TCM with multidisciplinary rehabilitation therapies to achieve better treatment outcomes for my patients," Yen said. A time-honored hub for TCM education and cultural exchange with ASEAN nations, GUCM capitalizes on its strengths in both TCM and distinctive Zhuang ethnic medicine. The university has been attracting ASEAN students, boosting professional exchanges, and facilitating China-ASEAN cooperation in traditional medicine and people-to-people connectivity. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Thai Thi Hai Yen (2nd R) and Dr. Tang Yaoping (1st R) examine a patient at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Thai Thi Hai Yen (C) feels a patient's pulse under the guidance of Dr. Tang Yaoping (R) at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Dr. Chen Manghua explains acupuncture know-how to Thai Thi Hai Yen (R) at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Dr. Chen Manghua explains acupuncture know-how to Thai Thi Hai Yen (L) at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)