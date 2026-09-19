Explosions heard in Saudi capital

Explosions were heard early Saturday, with local residents receiving alerts via a mobile app.



The Saudi Civil Defense said on the social platform X that the national early warning platform had issued an alert warning of danger in Riyadh. It announced 10 minutes later on X that the danger had passed.



There has been no immediate information regarding the explosions.



The alert warning is reportedly the first for the Saudi capital since tensions between Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia intensified recently, with the Houthis making major gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast and around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait since Sept. 3, while stepping up missile and drone attacks on Saudi military and oil facilities. The Houthis, meanwhile, claim that Saudi warplanes have intensified airstrikes across Yemen.

