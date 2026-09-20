Intelligent robots showcased at 23rd China-ASEAN Expo

A robot performs tea ceremony at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A humanoid robot sells ice-cream at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A robot band performs at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A robot gestures to visitors at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A humanoid robot plays the guitar at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A robot plays Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, with children at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Children watch a humanoid robot picking up fruits at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A girl talks with a humanoid robot at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Humanoid robots dance at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A humanoid robot writes Chinese calligraphy at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A boy watches a humanoid robot playing the piano at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2026. Multiple intelligent robots were showcased and demonstrated a variety of skills at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)