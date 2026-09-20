191st Oktoberfest opens in Munich, Germany

People enjoy beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

People enjoy beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

People pose for photos at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

People enjoy beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member prepares cups of beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

People enjoy beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

A man wearing a hat decorated with hops is pictured at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

People enjoy beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

People pose for photos at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

Munich Mayor Dominik Krause (C) taps the first barrel of beer of the 191st Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

A man enjoys beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member prepares cups of beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

A band performs at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member carries cups of beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member carries cups of beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, with mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first barrel of beer as a tradition. This year's festival will last until Oct. 4. Photo: Xinhua