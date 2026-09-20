View of first quarter moon across China

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiayin County of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Yimei District of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Yimei District of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Yimei District of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiayin County of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua