24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition held in Chongqing

People visit the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A foreign visitor tries out a motorcycle at the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Foreign visitors pose for photos at the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Zhang Xue, founder of ZXMOTO, speaks at the new motorcycles launch conference during the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Visitors view motorcycle helmets at the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People visit the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zhang Xue (R), founder of ZXMOTO, speaks at the new motorcycles launch conference during the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

People visit the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A motorcycle stunt show is staged at the 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 19, 2026. The 24th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition is held in Chongqing from Sept. 19 to 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)