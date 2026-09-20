2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season held in C China's Hubei

Artists perform during the 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Artists perform during the 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Artists perform during the 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Artists perform during the 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Artists perform during the 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Artists perform during the 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 2026 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season kicked off here on Saturday, and will run until Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)