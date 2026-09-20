6th birthday party of giant panda couple Jin Xi, Zhu Yu held at Madrid Zoo

Giant panda Jin Xi walks towards his birthday cake at Madrid Zoo, in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Giant panda Jin Xi eats his birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Giant panda Jin Xi walks towards his birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Giant panda Zhu Yu eats her birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Giant panda Zhu Yu eats her birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Visitors watch the giant panda Jin Xi eating his birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Giant panda Zhu Yu eats her birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Giant panda Zhu Yu eats her birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Visitors enjoy activities during the celebration of the 6th birthday of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu, at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Visitors watch giant panda Zhu Yu eating her birthday cake at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 19, 2026. The sixth birthday party of the giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)