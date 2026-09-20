Motorcyclists attend parade to mark end of this year's motorcycle season in Moscow

Motorcyclists interact with audience during a parade in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 19, 2026. The parade marked the end of this year's motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists take part in a parade in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 19, 2026. The parade marked the end of this year's motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists take part in a parade in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 19, 2026. The parade marked the end of this year's motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists take part in a parade in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 19, 2026. The parade marked the end of this year's motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)