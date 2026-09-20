PHOTO / WORLD
Car-free weekend event held in Budapest, Hungary
By Xinhua Published: Sep 20, 2026 10:26 AM
People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


People take a mini bus during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People take a mini bus during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


A child visits the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A child visits the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


A child visits the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A child visits the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


People visit the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People visit the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)


People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)