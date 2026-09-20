Car-free weekend event held in Budapest, Hungary

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People take a mini bus during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A child visits the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A child visits the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People visit the interior of a tram during a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a car-free weekend event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 19, 2026. Budapest is holding a car-free weekend on Sept. 19-20 as part of European Mobility Week, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable travel through public transport vehicle displays, cycling activities and family events. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)