PHOTO / WORLD
Actors perform Peking Opera piece in Vienna, Austria
By Xinhua Published: Sep 20, 2026 10:54 AM
Actors perform The Legend of the Iron Bow, a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series Legend of the Chinese Opera in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)


Actors perform The Legend of the Iron Bow, a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series Legend of the Chinese Opera in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)


Actors perform The Legend of the Iron Bow, a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series Legend of the Chinese Opera in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)


Actors perform The Legend of the Iron Bow, a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series Legend of the Chinese Opera in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)


Actors perform The Legend of the Iron Bow, a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series Legend of the Chinese Opera in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)


Actors perform The Legend of the Iron Bow, a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series Legend of the Chinese Opera in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)