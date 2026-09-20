Actors perform Peking Opera piece in Vienna, Austria

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Actors perform "The Legend of the Iron Bow," a Peking Opera piece, as part of the 2026 Chinese operatic performances series "Legend of the Chinese Opera" in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)