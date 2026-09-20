2026 Big Pirate Run held in Richmond, Canada

Runners dressed in pirate-themed costumes take part in the 2026 Big Pirate Run in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 19, 2026. Runners dressed as pirates took part in the themed event, which featured multiple race distances along trails here on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Runners dressed in pirate-themed costumes take part in the 2026 Big Pirate Run in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 19, 2026. Runners dressed as pirates took part in the themed event, which featured multiple race distances along trails here on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Runners dressed in pirate-themed costumes take part in the 2026 Big Pirate Run in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 19, 2026. Runners dressed as pirates took part in the themed event, which featured multiple race distances along trails here on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Runners dressed in pirate-themed costumes take part in the 2026 Big Pirate Run in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 19, 2026. Runners dressed as pirates took part in the themed event, which featured multiple race distances along trails here on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A man dressed in pirate-themed costumes poses for photos during the 2026 Big Pirate Run in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 19, 2026. Runners dressed as pirates took part in the themed event, which featured multiple race distances along trails here on Saturday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)