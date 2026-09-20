In pics: 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo of China poses after winning the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo of China competes during the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo of China celebrates at the podium after winning the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo of China celebrates at the podium after winning the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo (R) of China competes during the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo of China competes during the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

(L to R)Igax Team Snipers' rider Diego Gonzalez, CFMOTO Aspar Sun's rider Shengbo of China and Family Racing Team's rider Fermin Valero pose at the podium after the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo (2nd R) of China prepares before the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo of China prepares before the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo (front R) of China poses with team members after winning the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

(L to R)Igax Team Snipers' rider Diego Gonzalez, CFMOTO Aspar Sun's rider Shengbo of China and Family Racing Team's rider Fermin Valero pose at the podium after the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

CFMOTO Aspar's rider Sun Shengbo (C) of China celebrates with team members after winning the race 1 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Navarra in Navarra, Spain, Sept. 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua