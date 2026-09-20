A runner crosses the finish line during the fifth edition of the "Run Up Varso Tower" stair-climbing race in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 19, 2026. The event was held at Varso Tower in Warsaw on Saturday, with runners climbing almost 1,400 stairs on their way to the finish line located on the Highline Warsaw observation deck. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A participant runs near the starting point during the fifth edition of the "Run Up Varso Tower" stair-climbing race in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 19, 2026. The event was held at Varso Tower in Warsaw on Saturday, with runners climbing almost 1,400 stairs on their way to the finish line located on the Highline Warsaw observation deck. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A man takes photos during the fifth edition of the "Run Up Varso Tower" stair-climbing race in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 19, 2026. The event was held at Varso Tower in Warsaw on Saturday, with runners climbing almost 1,400 stairs on their way to the finish line located on the Highline Warsaw observation deck. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A runner crosses the finish line during the fifth edition of the "Run Up Varso Tower" stair-climbing race in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 19, 2026. The event was held at Varso Tower in Warsaw on Saturday, with runners climbing almost 1,400 stairs on their way to the finish line located on the Highline Warsaw observation deck. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)