In pics: 12th European Tramdriver Championship in Warsaw

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows a scene during the 12th European Tramdriver Championship in Warsaw, Poland. Launched in 2012, the competition tests tram drivers' skills in events such as precise stopping, emergency braking, speed estimation and "tram bowling." (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows a scene during the 12th European Tramdriver Championship in Warsaw, Poland. Launched in 2012, the competition tests tram drivers' skills in events such as precise stopping, emergency braking, speed estimation and "tram bowling." (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows a scene during the 12th European Tramdriver Championship in Warsaw, Poland. Launched in 2012, the competition tests tram drivers' skills in events such as precise stopping, emergency braking, speed estimation and "tram bowling." (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows a scene during the 12th European Tramdriver Championship in Warsaw, Poland. Launched in 2012, the competition tests tram drivers' skills in events such as precise stopping, emergency braking, speed estimation and "tram bowling." (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)