Dancers perform Chinese dance drama Mulan at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The dance drama Mulan, presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, was staged at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, attracting more than 2,000 viewers. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Dancers perform Chinese dance drama Mulan at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The dance drama Mulan, presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, was staged at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, attracting more than 2,000 viewers. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Dancers perform Chinese dance drama Mulan at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The dance drama Mulan, presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, was staged at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, attracting more than 2,000 viewers. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Dancers perform Chinese dance drama Mulan at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The dance drama Mulan, presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, was staged at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, attracting more than 2,000 viewers. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Dancers perform Chinese dance drama Mulan at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The dance drama Mulan, presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, was staged at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, attracting more than 2,000 viewers. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Dancers perform Chinese dance drama Mulan at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The dance drama Mulan, presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, was staged at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, attracting more than 2,000 viewers. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Performers take a bow at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The dance drama Mulan, presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, was staged at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday, attracting more than 2,000 viewers. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)