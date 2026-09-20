2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo held in Mississauga, Canada

A pet dog is pictured during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People attend a pet dog grooming class during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A breeder displays a salmon-crested cockatoo during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view fish in a display tank during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl shows a pet lizard wearing a harness during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A child views a pet snake during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A chameleon is pictured during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man shows a pet snake during the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. Featuring a pet marketplace, pet competitions and more, the annual event runs in Mississauga from Sept. 19 to 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)