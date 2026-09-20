China launches new group of satellites

A Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Sept. 20, 2026. China successfully launched nine satellites into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China at 12:03 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time). The satellites were carried by a Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket and have entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Sept. 20, 2026. China successfully launched nine satellites into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China at 12:03 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time). The satellites were carried by a Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket and have entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Sept. 20, 2026. China successfully launched nine satellites into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China at 12:03 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time). The satellites were carried by a Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket and have entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Sept. 20, 2026. China successfully launched nine satellites into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China at 12:03 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time). The satellites were carried by a Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket and have entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Sept. 20, 2026. China successfully launched nine satellites into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China at 12:03 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time). The satellites were carried by a Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket and have entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)