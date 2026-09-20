26th Pingyao Int'l Photography Festival kicks off in China's Shanxi

People visit the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A woman visits the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A photographer introduces works to visitors at the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A girl visits the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People visit the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

A visitor views works at the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A visitor views works at the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People visit the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

A visitor views works at the 26th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) in Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2026. The 26th PIP kicked off here on Saturday, featuring works by more than 2,600 photographers from over 30 countries and regions. The event will run until Sept. 23. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)