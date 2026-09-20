WorldSkills Museum in China's Shanghai

A visitor plays a spray-paint mural game at the WorldSkills Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 19, 2026. With the 48th WorldSkills Competition approaching, the WorldSkills Museum is drawing growing attention. Visitors can learn about the history of the competition and traditional Chinese craftsmanship, and play interactive games based on competition events. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the Mars exploration interactive zone at the WorldSkills Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 19, 2026. With the 48th WorldSkills Competition approaching, the WorldSkills Museum is drawing growing attention. Visitors can learn about the history of the competition and traditional Chinese craftsmanship, and play interactive games based on competition events. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors play a drone flight simulation game at the WorldSkills Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 19, 2026. With the 48th WorldSkills Competition approaching, the WorldSkills Museum is drawing growing attention. Visitors can learn about the history of the competition and traditional Chinese craftsmanship, and play interactive games based on competition events. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors play an interactive movable-type printing game at the WorldSkills Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 19, 2026. With the 48th WorldSkills Competition approaching, the WorldSkills Museum is drawing growing attention. Visitors can learn about the history of the competition and traditional Chinese craftsmanship, and play interactive games based on competition events. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member introduces a porcelain artwork to visitors at the WorldSkills Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 19, 2026. With the 48th WorldSkills Competition approaching, the WorldSkills Museum is drawing growing attention. Visitors can learn about the history of the competition and traditional Chinese craftsmanship, and play interactive games based on competition events. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows an exterior view of the WorldSkills Museum in east China's Shanghai. With the 48th WorldSkills Competition approaching, the WorldSkills Museum is drawing growing attention. Visitors can learn about the history of the competition and traditional Chinese craftsmanship, and play interactive games based on competition events. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)