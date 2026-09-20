Annual military parade held in Santiago, Chile

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast (C) attends an annual military parade to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Performers in traditional attire dance before the annual military parade to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An annual military parade is held to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)