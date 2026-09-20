2026 World Poutine Eating Championship held in Toronto

Contestants compete during the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Contestants compete during the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member shows a serving of poutine after the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Contestants compete during the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Joey Chestnut (front) of the United States celebrates his victory with the trophy after the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Contestants compete during the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Contestants compete during the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Contestants compete during the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Contestants compete during the 2026 World Poutine Eating Championship in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 19, 2026. The annual event took place in Toronto on Saturday, with 13 competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut of the United States claimed the title after eating 21.25 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)