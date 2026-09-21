2026 World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in Hefei, east China

Visitors watch a robot performance at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2026. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future," the 2026 WMC kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Visitors learn about all-solid-state batteries at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2026. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future," the 2026 WMC kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows the booth of Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future," the 2026 WMC kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows the robotics and embodied intelligence exhibition area at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future," the 2026 WMC kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows the LPDDR6 chip at the booth of Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future," the 2026 WMC kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Visitors walk past the logo of the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2026. Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing For a Better Future," the 2026 WMC kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)